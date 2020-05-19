Get Started
Knowledge 2020
  • FAQ
  • Schedule
  • Video Library
  • Registration
    • Build your Agenda
    Created with Sketch.

    Recovery Email

    Your account give you access to even more premium content, don't lose access to it. Provide a recovery email below.
    • Secondary E-mail
    Submit
    Knowledge
    Register for Free

    Attend Knowledge without leaving your home? Sure thing.

    Join us as we showcase all the ways you can unlock productivity through modern digital workflows, highlight the latest customer and platform innovations, and inspire the ServiceNow community to continue to create great experiences for businesses.

    Week Two Highlights

    Keynotes

    View the CreatorCon keynote led by Marcus Torres as he shares new capabilities of the Now Platform that accelerate development so you can focus on the work that matters most.

    Join Now
    Customer enjoying on demand session on mobile device

    On-demand sessions

    285+ customer-led breakouts, demos, and labs content brought to you on-demand. Get great insights you can take right to your business.

    Join Now
    Thought Leadership

    Thought Leadership

    Join thought leaders Richard Murphy, ServiceNow Editor in chief, and Scott Mason, EY Switzerland COO, for an insightful look at building the future.

    View Channel
    fun and activities

    Knowledge Challenge

    Entertaining. Educational. And for a great cause! Take the Knowledge Challenge. Complete six tasks to raise money for Feeding America and the International Medical Corps.  

    Play Now
    Now on Now

    Now on Now

    Hear from ServiceNow CIO Chris Bedi on how digital workflows on the Now Platform delivered over $100M in value by unlocking productivity and providing great experiences.

    View Session

    Week Two Highlights

    Keynotes

    View the CreatorCon keynote led by Marcus Torres as he shares new capabilities of the Now Platform that accelerate development so you can focus on the work that matters most.

    Join Now
    Customer enjoying on demand session on mobile device

    On-demand sessions

    285+ customer-led breakouts, demos, and labs content brought to you on-demand. Get great insights you can take right to your business.

    Join Now
    Thought Leadership

    Thought Leadership

    Join thought leaders Richard Murphy, ServiceNow Editor in chief, and Scott Mason, EY Switzerland COO, for an insightful look at building the future.

    View Channel
    fun and activities

    Knowledge Challenge

    Entertaining. Educational. And for a great cause! Take the Knowledge Challenge. Complete six tasks to raise money for Feeding America and the International Medical Corps.  

    Play Now
    Now on Now

    Now on Now

    Hear from ServiceNow CIO Chris Bedi on how digital workflows on the Now Platform delivered over $100M in value by unlocking productivity and providing great experiences.

    View Session

    Speakers

    Hear from an engaging lineup of ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.
    Bill McDermott
    Bill McDermott Chief Executive Officer, ServiceNow
    CJ Desai
    CJ Desai Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow
    Pat Wadors
    Pat Wadors Chief Talent Officer, ServiceNow
    Lara Caimi
    Lara Caimi Chief Strategy Officer, ServiceNow
    Chris Bedi
    Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer, ServiceNow
    Shep Hyken
    Shep Hyken Customer Service and Experience Expert
    Erica Volini
    Erica Volini Global Human Capital Leader, Deloitte Consulting
    Peters Suh Managing Director, Communications Industry Lead & Network Practice Lead North America, Accenture
    Scott Mason COO Switzerland & EMEIA ServiceNow Alliance Lead EY

    Speakers

    Hear from ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.
    Knowledge 2020 Keynote Speaker - Bill McDermott, ServiceNow CEO, will inspire all viewers.

    Bill McDermott

    President and Chief Executive Officer
    ServiceNow
    Session

    At ServiceNow, we believe in making work, work better for people. With the Now Platform, work flows naturally, and with mobile and Now Intelligence we are delivering experiences that people love. Discover how major global brands are accelerating growth and innovation with ServiceNow by reimagining the employee and customer experience.

    Biography

    Bill McDermott is one of the technology industry’s most admired and accomplished leaders. In November 2019 he joined ServiceNow as President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors. The fastest growing enterprise cloud company at scale, ServiceNow’s purpose is to make the world of work, work better for people. Prior to ServiceNow, McDermott served as Chief Executive Officer of SAP, the largest maker of business software with more than 100,000 employees and 425,000 customers worldwide. During his tenure, SAP’s market value soared from $39B to more than $160B as all key metrics tripled or quadrupled. SAP employees routinely rated McDermott in the high 90s on employment websites, making him one of the most popular business leaders in the world. In 2014 he authored Winners Dream: A Journey from Corner Store to Corner Office. The best-selling memoir chronicled McDermott’s roots as a small business owner and his remarkable rise up the corporate chain of command at iconic brands like Xerox, Gartner, Siebel Systems and SAP. He has received countless awards for his business and civic leadership, including the Silicon Valley Leadership Group’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Children’s Aid Society of New York’s Promise Award. A recreational basketball player, McDermott is the grandson of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Bobby McDermott.

    Speakers

    Hear from ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.
    Knowledge 2020 Keynote Speaker - CJ Desai, ServiceNow CPO, will talk about products.

    CJ Desai

    Chief Product Officer
    ServiceNow
    Session
    Simplify and digitize how work gets done with the Now Platform and digital workflows.

    Learn how new ServiceNow innovations in the Orlando release are helping enterprises accelerate their journey to building a 21st century digital enterprise. With Digital Workflows, ServiceNow helps businesses and people get work done smarter and faster.

    Biography

    Chirantan CJ Desai joined in December 2016 and currently serves as ServiceNow's Chief Product Officer. Prior to joining ServiceNow, Desai was with EMC from September 2013 until December 2016. While at EMC Desai was the President of the Emerging Technologies Division from September 2014 to December 2016. From November 2004 to September 2013 Desai held several leadership roles at Symantec Corporation, including Executive Vice President of Information Management from January 2013 to September 2013. Prior to Symantec, Desai held product development roles at Pivotal Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Mr. Desai currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Zebra Technologies Corp., an enterprise asset intelligence company. Desai holds a master’s degree in Computer Science and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana‑Champaign.

    Speakers

    Hear from ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.
    Knowledge 2020 Speaker – Josh Kahn, ServiceNow VP and General Manager, will talk about business platform products.

    Chris Bedi

    Chief Information Officer
    ServiceNow
    Session
    How ServiceNow achieves 10X ROI by driving digital transformation across its own business

    At ServiceNow, we’re transforming the way we work by relying on our own solutions. We are relentlessly using the Now Platform to create digital workflows that have delivered over $100M in value as we unlock productivity and provide great experiences to our own employees and customers. Learn about ServiceNow’s pragmatic approach to executing and measuring digital transformation across its talent, processes, and technology.

    Biography

    Chris Bedi joined ServiceNow in September 2015 and currently serves as ServiceNow’s CIO. Prior to joining ServiceNow, Bedi served as CIO of JDSU from August 2011 to March 2015 where he was responsible for IT, Facilities, and Indirect Procurement. Prior to JDSU, Bedi held various positions at VeriSign from April 2002 until August 2011, including CIO, VP Corporate Development, and VP HR Operations. Bedi began his career at KPMG Consulting from June 1996 to April 2002. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Michigan.

    Speakers

    Hear from ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.
    Knowledge 2020 Speaker – Pat Wadors, ServiceNow, Chief Talent Officer, will talk about HR products.

    Pat Wadors

    Chief Talent Officer
    ServiceNow
    Session
    How technology increased our culture of belonging during crisis

    The coronavirus pandemic made work-from-home a reality for tens of thousands of us. But despite the physical distance, coworkers felt more connected than ever. Technology gave us a glimpse into real lives and offered an opportunity to be heard in multiple ways. Join ServiceNow Chief Talent Officer Pat Wadors as she shares how this human connection – made possible by technology – increased our culture of belonging, even during crisis. 

    Biography

    Pat Wadors joined ServiceNow in September 2017 and serves as the Chief Talent Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer for ServiceNow. Prior to joining ServiceNow, Wadors was Senior Vice President Global Talent Organization at LinkedIn where her focus was on recruiting and developing top talent, driving organizational transformation, supporting a highly engaged workforce and growing LinkedIn's global footprint. Additionally, Wadors held human resources leadership positions at Plantronics, Yahoo!, Align Technology and Applied Materials. Wadors earned her B.S. in business management with a concentration in human resources management and a minor in psychology from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

    Speakers

    Hear from ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.
    Knowledge 2020 Speaker – Lara Caimi, ServiceNow CSO, will talk about strategy.

    Lara Caimi

    Chief Strategy Officer
    ServiceNow
    Session
    Potholes & pathways: How working women can achieve success and inspire others

    Research shows that women and men join the workforce with equal ambition and confidence. Why, then, do both decrease significantly for working women after a couple of years? Join Lara Caimi, ServiceNow Chief Strategy Officer, wife, and mom of three, to discuss what holds women back (potholes) and how to thrive in spite of them (pathways).

    Biography

    Lara Caimi joined in December 2017 and currently serves as ServiceNow's Chief Strategy Officer where she leads Corporate Strategy, Strategic Alliances, Customer Experience and Operational Excellence on behalf of the company. Prior to joining ServiceNow, Lara spent 14 years at Bain & Company. As a Partner at Bain in San Francisco, Lara spent her time advising technology companies on topics of growth strategy, performance improvement, go-to-market strategy, M&A and merger integrations. Prior to business school, Lara also worked as a private equity analyst at Halpern, Denny & Co. Lara holds a B.A. in Economics and English Literature from St. Olaf College, earned a M.I.B. at The University of Sydney as a Fulbright Scholar, and received her M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

    Speakers

    Hear from ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.
    Knowledge 2020 Speaker – Lara Caimi, ServiceNow CSO, will talk about strategy.

    Shep Hyken

    Customer Service and Experience Expert
    Session
    Be amazing or go home

    Business is about relationships—relationships with both customers and colleagues. People want to do business and work with companies and people who are amazing, people who consistently meet and even exceed expectations. It’s not as hard as you might think. Many people see the word amazement as a WOW experience, or an experience that is “over the top.” On the contrary, being amazing is within everyone’s grasp. In this fast-paced, entertaining and informative presentation, Shep Hyken, customer service and experience expert, will show how you, as an individual, can deliver amazement to your customers and colleagues. You’ll learn specific tactics and tools to help you build stronger relationships and create confidence. Being amazing is a mindset. It’s about being consistent and predictable. And it’s a choice. The choice is simple: be amazing or go home!

    Biography

    Shep Hyken is a customer service and experience expert and the Chief Amazement Officer of Shepard Presentations. He is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author and has been inducted into the National Speakers Association Hall of Fame for lifetime achievement in the speaking profession. Shep works with companies and organizations who want to build loyal relationships with their customers and employees. His articles have been read in hundreds of publications, and he is the author of Moments of Magic®, The Loyal Customer, The Cult of the Customer, The Amazement Revolution and Amaze Every Customer Every Time. He is also the creator of The Customer Focus™, a customer service training program which helps clients develop a customer service culture and loyalty mindset.

    In 1983 Shep founded Shepard Presentations and since then has worked with hundreds of clients ranging from Fortune 100 size organizations to companies with less than 50 employees. Some of his clients include American Airlines, AAA, Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, AETNA, Abbott Laboratories, American Express -and that’s just a few of the A’s! Shep Hyken’s most requested programs focus on customer service, customer loyalty, internal service, customer relations and the customer experience. He is known for his high-energy presentations, which combine important information with entertainment (humor and magic) to create exciting programs for his audiences.

    Speakers

    Hear from ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.

    Erica Volini

    Global Human Capital Leader, Deloitte Consulting
    ServiceNow
    Session
    Deloitte’s 2020 Human Capital Trends Report and the need to rethink productivity

    Deloitte’s Human Capital Trends Report for 2020 has recently been released. Hear from Deloitte’s Global Human Capital leader, Erica Volini, about the trends that are shaping our current environment and what shifts are required to address a diverse digital workforce, improve productivity, and increase employee satisfaction. We will examine current economic, social, and political issues and how HR and business leaders need to reinvent their culture to focus on the human experience.

    Biography

    Erica Volini is the Global Human Capital Leader for Deloitte Consulting. In this role, she is focused on helping leaders solve their most complex and pressing Human Capital issues. In today’s world of constant disruption, those issues include everything from navigating the future of work to enabling the digital organization – all centered around how to optimize the intersection of the workforce and business performance. Throughout her 20+ year career, Erica has worked with some of the world’s leading organizations and is a frequent speaker on how market trends are impacting the HR organization and profession as a whole. Within Deloitte, she has served as a member of Deloitte Consulting’s Management Committee and Board of Directors. She has a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Labor Relations from Cornell University.

    Speakers

    Hear from ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.

    Peters Suh

    Managing Director, Communications Industry Lead & Network Practice Lead North America
    Accenture
    Session
    Unleashing the 5G Value

    The new 5G technology is poised to be a far bigger transformational shift for the Telecommunications industry than previous mobile technologies. With the promise of greater speed and capacity, ultra-low latency, and lower power consumption, 5G promises an astonishing new array of innovative, industry-specific product and service solutions (such as smart city, smart grid, and smart manufacturing) that are powered by the intelligent network. In this session, we’ll discuss how 5G will transform the established business models, network, and infrastructure value chain. You will gain insights into unlocking the revenue and growth potential of 5G through strategic view based on concept of “Network DNA”.

    Speakers

    Hear from ServiceNow leaders and industry experts on how we enable workflows to deliver great experiences.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.
    Knowledge 2020 Keynote Speaker - CJ Desai, ServiceNow CPO, will talk about products.

    Scott Mason

    COO Switzerland & EMEIA ServiceNow Alliance Lead EY
    Session
    Path to Sustainability – A Journey to Carbon Neutrality

    Tomorrow’s enduring competitive advantage belongs to the business that reshapes corporate responsibility into corporate opportunity, creating long-term value for the business, society and the environment. Recognition is growing that large enterprises have the human and financial capital, global reach and market power needed to tackle the biggest social and environmental challenges of our time. And with that, so too are people’s expectations that businesses use their core services and capabilities to do so. This makes the creation of positive social and environmental impact vital to achieving a lasting and meaningful advantage, and it’s why it’s so important to embed the principles of responsibility, sustainability, and inclusive growth deeply in everything companies do. In this session we will share examples of policies and processes that help bring these principles to life and how they can become fully-embedded in organization culture. Living these principles is essential to building a better working world and strengthening the authenticity of driving long term value for clients. Furthermore, it’s foundational to building the cross-sector collaboration necessary to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

    Why attend

    There are many reasons why attending the Knowledge 2020 Digital Experience is a good idea.  Whether it’s for one or all of these, plan to join us online for all the Knowledge you can take in!

    Build your Agenda
    Build your Agenda

    Breakout Sessions and Labs

    Find the content just right for you when you choose from hundreds of breakout sessions and labs.

    Build your Agenda
     

    Content Tracks

    Not sure where to begin? Our channel guide will get you started.

     
    Learn More

    Customer Success

    Our experts are waiting to help you have great success with ServiceNow.

    Learn More
    #

    Global Partner Ecosystem Summit

    Designed just for our partners, come see how ServiceNow can help accelerate your growth.

    #
    Learn More

    CreatorCon

    Technology fun for every range of builder, coder and admin.

    Learn More
    Learn More

    Now on Now

    Learn how we use our own ServiceNow solutions to work faster and smarter.

    Learn More

    Customer Success 2020

    Your success is our goal.

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.
    It’s all about you and your success

    Want to know what our most successful customers do? Have questions about how to maximize ServiceNow products, solutions, or roadmaps? Want to get answers to unlock the power of your ServiceNow instance? Get answers in Customer Success.

    Genius Lounge

    Come speak with a ServiceNow Genius, and get answers to your questions related to features, intended uses, specific products, or even deep- dive questions about your specific implementation. Schedule a 30-minute 1:1 with our talented group of Geniuses. We can’t wait to tackle your questions!

    Success Consultations

    Sign up for a 30-minute Success Consultation with a ServiceNow subject matter expert, who will work closely with you and provide recommendations to help you achieve success. Experts are available to talk about Upgrades, Implementing ServiceNow, Now Creators, the Customer Success Center, Now Learning, and more!

    Success Meetups

    Gather with attendees just like you to discuss programs you could be leveraging, resources that can help, and make connections to help grow your career.

    Customer Success Channel

    Head to your one-stop-shop for content to help you and your organization succeed. It’s OnDemand and available whenever you need it.

    Success Demos

    Discover programs you and your organization can leverage to grow and succeed

    Now on Now

    Previous Event Overlay. Next Event Overlay. Close Event Overlay.

    Learn how we use our own ServiceNow solutions to deliver great employee experiences and unlock productivity. Hear how we use our own products at our Knowledge 2020 Digital Experience. Our Now on Now channel will go live the week of May 18.

    Track

    We face the same challenges as our customers. Search our channel to find how our internal practitioners deploy ServiceNow solutions to increase employee productivity and improve customer satisfaction. Hear about our journey, from adoption through lessons learned and the business value we have achieved.

    Demos

    Explore firsthand how we use ServiceNow products to solve real business problems, including what’s ahead on our roadmap.

    Genius Lounge

    Talk to a Now on Now practitioner—the people who use our products everyday--about our internal implementation of ServiceNow products. Schedule a 30-minute 1:1 with our group of experts who are ready to share their pain points, how they resolved them, and what the future holds.

    CreaterCon

    Learn firsthand about the art of the possible on the Now Platform. Participate in workshops or browse the on-demand sessions to learn about internal best practices.

    Stay connected

    Stay in the loop with all things Knowledge 2020 Digital Experience by following our social media channels.

    Follow us on Twitter
    Twitter
    Know365 is the place to get Knowledge updates 365 days a year.
    See us on YouTube
    YouTube
    Watch videos about how ServiceNow makes work, work better for people.
    Join our community
    Community
    Join the global community of ServiceNow experts.
    Read our blogs
    Blogs
    Read perspectives, insights, and success stories from our ecosystem.
    Listen to our podcasts
    Podcast
    Listen to the “Knowledge is Going Digital” podcast series for an inside look at the Knowledge 2020 Digital Experience.
    Connect on Facebook
    Facebook
    We’d love to be your friend, follow us on Facebook.
    Need more information? See our frequently asked questions.

    Questions about Knowledge? Check out our FAQ.

    FAQ