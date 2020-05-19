Knowledge 2020

Path to Sustainability – A Journey to Carbon Neutrality

Tomorrow’s enduring competitive advantage belongs to the business that reshapes corporate responsibility into corporate opportunity, creating long-term value for the business, society and the environment. Recognition is growing that large enterprises have the human and financial capital, global reach and market power needed to tackle the biggest social and environmental challenges of our time. And with that, so too are people’s expectations that businesses use their core services and capabilities to do so. This makes the creation of positive social and environmental impact vital to achieving a lasting and meaningful advantage, and it’s why it’s so important to embed the principles of responsibility, sustainability, and inclusive growth deeply in everything companies do. In this session we will share examples of policies and processes that help bring these principles to life and how they can become fully-embedded in organization culture. Living these principles is essential to building a better working world and strengthening the authenticity of driving long term value for clients. Furthermore, it’s foundational to building the cross-sector collaboration necessary to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.